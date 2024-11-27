Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
221 / 365
Broken Fan Blade
This is the second time the fan blade in my Ryobi leaf blower was destroyed. Not sure what happened this time though. An aggravation for sure but fortunately an easy fix. Takes about a half hour to replace the blade.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It’s been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
986
photos
21
followers
32
following
60% complete
View this month »
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
Latest from all albums
678
679
220
680
681
682
221
683
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
27th November 2024 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close