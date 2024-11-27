Previous
Broken Fan Blade
Broken Fan Blade

This is the second time the fan blade in my Ryobi leaf blower was destroyed. Not sure what happened this time though. An aggravation for sure but fortunately an easy fix. Takes about a half hour to replace the blade.
