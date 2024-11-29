Previous
Peek a Boo by pej76
222 / 365

Peek a Boo

Gracie’s cousin Mozart playing peek a boo with his new cat door. A fancy door for a fancy kitty.
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Paul J

@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It’s been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous capture
November 29th, 2024  
