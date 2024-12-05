Sign up
Previous
223 / 365
Let’s Get Busy
Gracie wants us to get on with adding decorations to the Christmas tree. She’s really hoping a small bauble will fall on the floor for her to play with.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Paul J
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It’s been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
