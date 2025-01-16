Sign up
Favorite Cookie
I was off to do some shopping at Costco by myself yesterday afternoon to get the essentials. This is one of them. These are our favorite cookie for tea time. It has been awhile since Costco has stocked them. I bought several boxes.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
15th January 2025 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
