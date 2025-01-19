Previous
I Want This Box by pej76
235 / 365

I Want This Box

Yesterday was the day we put away the Christmas tree. Of course Gracie was going to help by making sure the box was empty and fit for storing the tree. She wanted the box for herself however. Sorry Gracie. I'll find another box for you.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
64% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice capture of her capturing the box!
January 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact