Great News

A screen shot from Carnegie-Mellon’s web site. Our son in law is a professor of computer science there. He was tenured yesterday which is great news to us.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Diana ace
You must be thrilled, congratulations to your SIL.
January 28th, 2025  
