237 / 365
Great News
A screen shot from Carnegie-Mellon’s web site. Our son in law is a professor of computer science there. He was tenured yesterday which is great news to us.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
Diana
ace
You must be thrilled, congratulations to your SIL.
January 28th, 2025
