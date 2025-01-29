Sign up
Previous
238 / 365
Molten Lava?
Or molten steel pouring into a ladle? No, Just the red lights shining on the water and my car inside the car wash. Kinda looks like the inside of a steel mill though doesn't it?
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Carole Sandford
ace
It certainly does! You wouldn’t guess that this was a car wash!
January 29th, 2025
