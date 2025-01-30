Previous
Fresh Eggs by pej76
Fresh Eggs

My wife came across a young woman who sells fresh free range eggs. Her price is $5.00 a dozen, She bought two dozen today. People have told us the fresh free range eggs are really good. I guess we will see tomorrow at breakfast.
Paul J

January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Casablanca ace
Excellent! I love eggs
January 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Intriguing colors
January 30th, 2025  
Paul J ace
@casablanca Eggs have become expensive here in the states due to the bird flu. What is the price like in Britain?
January 30th, 2025  
