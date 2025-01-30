Sign up
239 / 365
Fresh Eggs
My wife came across a young woman who sells fresh free range eggs. Her price is $5.00 a dozen, She bought two dozen today. People have told us the fresh free range eggs are really good. I guess we will see tomorrow at breakfast.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Casablanca
Excellent! I love eggs
January 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Intriguing colors
January 30th, 2025
Paul J
@casablanca
Eggs have become expensive here in the states due to the bird flu. What is the price like in Britain?
January 30th, 2025
