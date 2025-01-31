Sign up
240 / 365
Robin
A little hard to see but it is a Robin. I was told once that Robins don’t migrate south for the winter but they just go deep into the woods. I don’t know if that is true or not but here we have one showing up on our lawn and it is still winter.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Views
2
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
31st January 2025 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
