Previous
241 / 365
Groundhog Day
Screenshot of Punxsutawney Phil predicting six more weeks of winter for us. The little seer of seers knows all. I guess I will leave my golf clubs in storage a while longer.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work.
Diana
ace
One can always hope that they are wrong ;-)
February 2nd, 2025
