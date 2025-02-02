Previous
Groundhog Day by pej76
Groundhog Day

Screenshot of Punxsutawney Phil predicting six more weeks of winter for us. The little seer of seers knows all. I guess I will leave my golf clubs in storage a while longer.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Paul J

Diana ace
One can always hope that they are wrong ;-)
February 2nd, 2025  
