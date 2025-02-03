Sign up
Previous
242 / 365
Fore!
With it being so warm today I thought I'd hit some balls in the back yard this afternoon. I'm a little stiff and rusty but I have a few months to get back in shape.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1068
photos
22
followers
32
following
66% complete
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
735
240
736
737
738
241
242
739
Views
3
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
3rd February 2025 2:44pm
