On The Outside Looking In by pej76
On The Outside Looking In

Gracie on the wrong side of her favorite window. She was outside many times yesterday. At this point she had had enough and wanted back inside. It was time for a cat treat.

The snow cover is gone as you can see. Only traces of it where it was piled up along driveways. The ground is still frozen though.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
Casablanca ace
Cats are always the wrong side of the door or window! I think they must run kitten schools for "how to look pathetic enough that they will let you in and feed you!"
February 4th, 2025  
