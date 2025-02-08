Previous
Is This The One
Is This The One

Once again asking “What would a man do without an iPhone in the grocery store”? I don’t know how I ever managed without this technology. I do remember coming home a few times with the wrong items.
8th February 2025

Paul J

January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
