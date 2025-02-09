Sign up
Previous
245 / 365
2025 Tree
More playing with Affinity Photo 2 today. I wanted to learn how to adjust the brightness in only a portion of the image. I found two ways to do it. By far the easiest is using a brightness and contrast mask and the paint brush tool.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
0
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
