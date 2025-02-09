Previous
2025 Tree by pej76
2025 Tree

More playing with Affinity Photo 2 today. I wanted to learn how to adjust the brightness in only a portion of the image. I found two ways to do it. By far the easiest is using a brightness and contrast mask and the paint brush tool.
