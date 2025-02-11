Top Golf Range

My friend from our senior golf league invited me to a place called “Top Golf” this morning. It an impressive set up. Computers track your ball flight. The computer can also be set up to play various scoring games as well as vertual courses. We played Pebble Beach. It took some figuring out but once we started following the directions on the computer it made sense on where to hit the ball. Neither of us did well hitting the ball where we were supposed to hit it. Had we played at the real Pebble Beach I would have gone through a box of balls in the first nine holes. But, this is the first time since November either of us hit a number of balls. Better days are coming.