Previous
Top Golf Range by pej76
246 / 365

Top Golf Range

My friend from our senior golf league invited me to a place called “Top Golf” this morning. It an impressive set up. Computers track your ball flight. The computer can also be set up to play various scoring games as well as vertual courses. We played Pebble Beach. It took some figuring out but once we started following the directions on the computer it made sense on where to hit the ball. Neither of us did well hitting the ball where we were supposed to hit it. Had we played at the real Pebble Beach I would have gone through a box of balls in the first nine holes. But, this is the first time since November either of us hit a number of balls. Better days are coming.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact