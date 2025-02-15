Sign up
247 / 365
Gracie Heart
Playing this afternoon with Affinity Photo 2. Looking to discover some of the things Affinity can do. There is a slight "oops" in this photo. I didn't know how to correct it.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1088
photos
22
followers
32
following
67% complete
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
246
90
747
748
749
750
751
247
Views
1
This n That
iPhone 12 Pro
3rd February 2025 2:47pm
