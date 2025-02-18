Previous
I Don’t Know How it Got There. by pej76
250 / 365

I Don’t Know How it Got There.

Gracie’s nose got a little longer this afternoon when I asked her about the yellow paper. She also didn’t know anything about the holes in the trash bag.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Paul J

But that's not a box
February 19th, 2025  
@365projectorgchristine Bags are probably a little more enticing to Gracie than a box especially when the bag is full of crinkled paper. She does have a small box in the living room by the way. It’s her safe spot when I’m chasing her.
February 19th, 2025  
