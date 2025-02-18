Sign up
Previous
250 / 365
I Don’t Know How it Got There.
Gracie’s nose got a little longer this afternoon when I asked her about the yellow paper. She also didn’t know anything about the holes in the trash bag.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
2
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1094
photos
22
followers
32
following
68% complete
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
751
247
248
752
249
753
754
250
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
18th February 2025 4:23pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
But that's not a box
February 19th, 2025
Paul J
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Bags are probably a little more enticing to Gracie than a box especially when the bag is full of crinkled paper. She does have a small box in the living room by the way. It’s her safe spot when I’m chasing her.
February 19th, 2025
