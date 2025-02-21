Affinity Demo Object Selection Tool

For Casablanca. Using the Object Select Tool I clicked on the cardinal to select her as my object. It automatically outlined her perfectly as one would if you had painstakingly used the selection tool. The OST can be used also to select multiple objects and combine them. Not sure how to do that yet however. For the photo on the left I inverted the pixel selection from the "select" menu bar. That allowed me to to whatever I wanted to the photo except for Mrs Cardinal. I chose to convert the background to B&W. The OST can also be used to pick what it thinks is the subject of the photo all on its own.