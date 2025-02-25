Previous
Its Melting by pej76
Its Melting

An often posted view from our dining room window. The snow cover is all gone except for where it piled up from the shoveling. Warmer temperatures these past few days are making short work of the snow.

I'd be out walking today except I came down with a cold. Rats!! It's a "man cold" so naturally, I am dying.

Seriously though it is just a mild cold. Just feeling a little sluggish.
Paul J

ace
@pej76
Casablanca ace
Oh no, not a Man Cold 😱😱

I don’t know if this humour is too British, but we alway quote this sketch when one of the guys in the house has a cold. Very funny! CBeebies is a children’s TV channel by the way.
https://youtu.be/VbmbMSrsZVQ

Wishing you speedily well!
February 25th, 2025  
Paul J ace
@casablanca LOL! Love it! I'm afraid to think of where that bell might end up if I tried that nonsense in our home. ;-)
February 25th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@pej76 😅🤣😂
February 25th, 2025  
