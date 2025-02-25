Its Melting

An often posted view from our dining room window. The snow cover is all gone except for where it piled up from the shoveling. Warmer temperatures these past few days are making short work of the snow.



I'd be out walking today except I came down with a cold. Rats!! It's a "man cold" so naturally, I am dying.



Seriously though it is just a mild cold. Just feeling a little sluggish.