Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
252 / 365
Its Melting
An often posted view from our dining room window. The snow cover is all gone except for where it piled up from the shoveling. Warmer temperatures these past few days are making short work of the snow.
I'd be out walking today except I came down with a cold. Rats!! It's a "man cold" so naturally, I am dying.
Seriously though it is just a mild cold. Just feeling a little sluggish.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1104
photos
22
followers
31
following
69% complete
View this month »
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Latest from all albums
757
91
251
758
759
760
761
252
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
25th February 2025 8:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Oh no, not a Man Cold 😱😱
I don’t know if this humour is too British, but we alway quote this sketch when one of the guys in the house has a cold. Very funny! CBeebies is a children’s TV channel by the way.
https://youtu.be/VbmbMSrsZVQ
Wishing you speedily well!
February 25th, 2025
Paul J
ace
@casablanca
LOL! Love it! I'm afraid to think of where that bell might end up if I tried that nonsense in our home. ;-)
February 25th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
@pej76
😅🤣😂
February 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I don’t know if this humour is too British, but we alway quote this sketch when one of the guys in the house has a cold. Very funny! CBeebies is a children’s TV channel by the way.
https://youtu.be/VbmbMSrsZVQ
Wishing you speedily well!