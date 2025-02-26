Previous
No Man Cold by pej76
No Man Cold

Rats! The better half had me check this morning for Covid. Good thing I did. Boring isolation period coming up and a call to our PCP. Thankfully not as bad as the last time I had it.
Paul J

Christine Sztukowski ace
It can be nice to have a rest
February 26th, 2025  
