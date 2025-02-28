Sign up
Previous
254 / 365
Evening Visitors
Part of our neighborhood heard. These two doe came out early for a drink out of the birdbath. Once they sensed me at the window they trotted off to the woods.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
69% complete
Views
5
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
25th February 2025 5:52pm
Privacy
Public
