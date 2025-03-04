Previous
Signs of New Life by pej76
Signs of New Life

A very mild day today. Felt well enough to go shopping and do a few things in the yard. I noticed the Daffodils are starting to come up in the garden.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Paul J

@pej76
Lesley ace
Happy times!
March 4th, 2025  
