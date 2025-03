House Finch

All the little birds had no trouble finding the Birdfy feeder in the new location. The Cardinals are being a bit shy I think.



I want to be able to put the feeder in the yard on the pole with the squirrel baffle but my wi-fy signal is weak there and often the feeder camera fails to connect. No problems on the deck since it is closer to the router.



I thought also to point the feeder towards the woods so the camera wouldn't start recording every time we let Gracie in or out the door.