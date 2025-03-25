Sign up
260 / 365
Minor Surgery
Another March and another surgery. I had some minor surgery this morning to remove a basal cell thing on my forehead. Light duty for the next 7 days. No golf or gym either.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
25th March 2025 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Glad you had it dealt with, wishing you good healing.
March 25th, 2025
