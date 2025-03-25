Previous
Minor Surgery by pej76
Minor Surgery

Another March and another surgery. I had some minor surgery this morning to remove a basal cell thing on my forehead. Light duty for the next 7 days. No golf or gym either.
Paul J

Glad you had it dealt with, wishing you good healing.
March 25th, 2025  
