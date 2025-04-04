Previous
Checkup
Checkup

I was slightly nervous about the visit to the urologist this morning but all is well as it turns out. But now I feel bad because my doctor is retiring. I've been with him for years. I don't like having to find another physician.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Photo Details

