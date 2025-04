Pittsburgh

Taken by our son in law on his return flight from a business trip. The aircraft would pass over the main city first before passing over Oakland on its approach to the airport ( see the other photo ). It’s about 15 minutes to landing at this point. It appears the airplane has just broken out of the clouds.



Directly below is the North Side then comes the Allegheny river, the heart of town, the Monongahela river, and Mount Washington which is obscured by the low clouds.