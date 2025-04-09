Previous
Thats My Seed by pej76
268 / 365

Thats My Seed

Two male Goldfinches squabbling over a seed or maybe even just a spot in the feeder.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Paul J

Diana
How wonderful that you get to see them like that!
April 9th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)
Sweet.
April 9th, 2025  
