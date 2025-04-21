Previous
Son in Law's New Car
Son in Law’s New Car

SIL bought a BMW SUV today. I went with him to help shuffle cars around so he kindly let me drive the new car home to my house. It is a REALLY nice car but a bit much more than I would ever need.

Some items in the car controls can be voice activated. He tried to demonstrate one feature but the car did not understand him with his slight Romanian accent. The car understood me perfectly. I wonder if he can download the Romanian language to the car?

We are just crossing over the Ohio River at this point getting ready to exit onto Neville Island which will take me home through the town of Coraopolis.
