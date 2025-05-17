Sign up
276 / 365
I See You
Mr Squirrel keeping an eye on me while I work on the feeder. The squirrels can't get at the feeder itself so they rely on what the birds spill onto the ground. This little guy was waiting for me to go away.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
