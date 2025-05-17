Previous
I See You by pej76
276 / 365

I See You

Mr Squirrel keeping an eye on me while I work on the feeder. The squirrels can't get at the feeder itself so they rely on what the birds spill onto the ground. This little guy was waiting for me to go away.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Paul J

@pej76
