Poor Mrs Cardinal by pej76
279 / 365

Poor Mrs Cardinal

A terrible time to be molting. She is probably very uncomfortable and probably has a nest with eggs to sit on. Mr Cardinal better take good care of her.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Paul J

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. Love it.
May 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful bird
May 21st, 2025  
