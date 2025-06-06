Sign up
Previous
283 / 365
Mr and Mrs Goldfinch
Having lunch as we were having tea on the patio yesterday afternoon.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Album
This n That
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
5th June 2025 2:40pm
