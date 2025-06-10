Sign up
284 / 365
Beaver Valley #8
I didn’t make it across the lake. That and some other bumbling on this hole led me to take the maximum strokes which is 8. Not a good day on the course. Beautiful day to be out though. An even 100 score. Not been a good year so far.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
