Beaver Valley #8 by pej76
284 / 365

Beaver Valley #8

I didn’t make it across the lake. That and some other bumbling on this hole led me to take the maximum strokes which is 8. Not a good day on the course. Beautiful day to be out though. An even 100 score. Not been a good year so far.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Paul J

@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work.
