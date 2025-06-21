Sign up
285 / 365
Time for a Cold One
Lawn mowed, patio cleaned, time for a cold LaBatt. Our Canadian friends do know how to make a good Pilsner beer.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
0
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
21st June 2025 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
