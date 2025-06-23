Previous
Happy Daylillys by pej76
286 / 365

Happy Daylillys

The Daylillys don’t seem to mind the heat and humidity. The seem to be enjoying it.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Paul J

@pej76
