Dead Cat
Hard to believe Gracie wants to be out in the heat and humidty. This is what she does when we let her out though. Its too hot to roam about or harass the birds so sleeping in the shade on a patio chair is the only thing to do.
24th June 2025
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
23rd June 2025 1:56pm
