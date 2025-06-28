Previous
“Hey….Gracie…..” by pej76
290 / 365

“Hey….Gracie…..”

“…..Leave those birds alone!” To modify and borrow a phrase from a Pink Floyd song.

All this activity at the bird feeder has been quite entertaining during tea on the patio.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
