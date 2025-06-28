Sign up
Previous
290 / 365
“Hey….Gracie…..”
“…..Leave those birds alone!” To modify and borrow a phrase from a Pink Floyd song.
All this activity at the bird feeder has been quite entertaining during tea on the patio.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work.
1252
photos
23
followers
30
following
79% complete
View this month »
