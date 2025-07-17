Sign up
302 / 365
The Daily Gracie
She does provide a lot of photo opps. The big storm we had last night left water in a few things. Gracie seems to prefer rain water wherever she finds it.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work.
Photo Details
Dorothy
LOL
July 17th, 2025
