Synanthedon Exitosa

Synanthedon exitiosa, the peachtree borer, is a species of moth in the family Sesiidae that is native to North America. The adult female of the species has a wingspan of about 3.5 centimeters. It is dark metallic blue in color with an orange band around the abdomen. It has opaque forewings and clear hindwings. The male is smaller and more slender, and both pairs of wings are clear. The larva is up to 3.5 centimeters long and white with a brown head.

Not going to comment on what I think they are doing.....oops....I just did.
KoalaGardens🐨
so the larva bore into the peach trees? there is such a difference between the male and female!
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely close-up
