Honey Bee by pej76
308 / 365

Honey Bee

The Honey Bees were hard at work when I watered the Zinnias this morning. I tried not to bother them with the watering wand. The wand lets me put the water on the plants at the base.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Paul J

@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
