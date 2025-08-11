Sign up
Honey Bee
The Honey Bees were hard at work when I watered the Zinnias this morning. I tried not to bother them with the watering wand. The wand lets me put the water on the plants at the base.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
11th August 2025 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
