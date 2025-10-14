Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
316 / 365
Beaver Valley #16 green.
Two of my foursome putting while I was hacking away trying just to get on the green.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1370
photos
23
followers
28
following
86% complete
View this month »
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
Latest from all albums
938
939
940
941
942
111
316
943
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
14th October 2025 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close