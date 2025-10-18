Sign up
Scary Person
No, just the shadow of me and my leaf rake in the late afternoon sun. We got the lower yard cleared today but it will be covered again after the storms tomorrow. Glad the leaf blower is working well.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Paul J
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
