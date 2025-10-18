Previous
Scary Person by pej76
Scary Person

No, just the shadow of me and my leaf rake in the late afternoon sun. We got the lower yard cleared today but it will be covered again after the storms tomorrow. Glad the leaf blower is working well.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Paul J

