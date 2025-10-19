Previous
Sugar Maple by pej76
319 / 365

Sugar Maple

I thought I could hear the sugar maple tree laughing at me when I finished clearing the lower yard. Could have been a squirrel I suppose. Tons of leaves yet to come down from it and the Oak trees on the other side of the yard.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact