Previous
324 / 365
Covered Treats
It was a rainy night for the Trick or Treaters. Some folks like to pass out treats in their driveway or yard. They needed a tent for cover this evening. There were very few kids out on our street due to the cold and rain.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1395
photos
23
followers
28
following
88% complete
2
1
This n That
iPhone 13
30th October 2025 4:28pm
Public
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and scene, such a pity the weather was not good!
October 31st, 2025
