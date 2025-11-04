Sign up
View from #18
Finishing up here on #18 with the clubhouse in sight. I won 21 dollars on the day even though I didn't play as well as I would have liked. It was a nice day to play. Temperature in the 50s with lots of sunshine.
4th November 2025
Paul J
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
