Kindergarten Coffee Shop by pej76
329 / 365

Kindergarten Coffee Shop

Grandson’s kindergarten class served coffee today to some local police and the schools grounds keepers. Grandson is the first boy on the right. Photo obviously not take by me but I thought I’d post it anyway. I’m showing off my grandson I suppose.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Paul J

@pej76
Christine Sztukowski ace
So cute
November 13th, 2025  
