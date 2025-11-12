Sign up
Previous
329 / 365
Kindergarten Coffee Shop
Grandson’s kindergarten class served coffee today to some local police and the schools grounds keepers. Grandson is the first boy on the right. Photo obviously not take by me but I thought I’d post it anyway. I’m showing off my grandson I suppose.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Paul J
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
Christine Sztukowski
So cute
November 13th, 2025
