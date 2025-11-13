Sign up
Nothing but Stars
Clear skies tonight but no Aurora. Chances to see it tonight were somewhere between slim and none anyway. I thought I’d have a look though.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
Paul J
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful stars, ill keep my fingers crossed for colored skys
November 14th, 2025
