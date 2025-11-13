Previous
Nothing but Stars by pej76
Nothing but Stars

Clear skies tonight but no Aurora. Chances to see it tonight were somewhere between slim and none anyway. I thought I’d have a look though.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Paul J

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful stars, ill keep my fingers crossed for colored skys
November 14th, 2025  
