The Buck Stops Here by pej76
The Buck Stops Here

To borrow a quote from one of our former presidents. This Buck stops here frequently. I was able to quietly go on the deck to get a couple of shots of him. No matter how quiet they will hear you.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Paul J

@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
