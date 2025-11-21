Previous
My Chair by pej76
333 / 365

My Chair

Gracie was quick to claim this stool at the Vet as her own. The Vet could not find anything broken or cut. All of her bloodwork is normal. May be a small puncture wound. She was give an anti inflammatory shot and an antibiotic. We also have some pills to give her for the next three days. The Vet said we should see improvement over the next week. We also have to keep her in the house during that time. Not looking forward to her nagging us to go out. Also not looking forward to giving her a pill for the next three days. You cat people know what I mean.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
91% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact