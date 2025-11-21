My Chair

Gracie was quick to claim this stool at the Vet as her own. The Vet could not find anything broken or cut. All of her bloodwork is normal. May be a small puncture wound. She was give an anti inflammatory shot and an antibiotic. We also have some pills to give her for the next three days. The Vet said we should see improvement over the next week. We also have to keep her in the house during that time. Not looking forward to her nagging us to go out. Also not looking forward to giving her a pill for the next three days. You cat people know what I mean.