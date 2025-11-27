Sign up
Three Finches and Chickadee
I put up an extra feeder yesterday. It didn't take the Finches and Chickadees long to find it. They seem to be enjoying the sunflower seed as they eye with suspicion that strange man in the window taking their picture.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
Paul J
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1437
photos
23
followers
28
following
