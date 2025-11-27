Previous
Three Finches and Chickadee by pej76
Three Finches and Chickadee

I put up an extra feeder yesterday. It didn't take the Finches and Chickadees long to find it. They seem to be enjoying the sunflower seed as they eye with suspicion that strange man in the window taking their picture.
