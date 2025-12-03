Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
339 / 365
Snowblower
Yesterday’s snow was a heavy wet snow of the heart attack variety. I had to use the snowblower to clear the driveway. The snow was too heavy to push or lift with a shovel. Clearing the deck was a real chore.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1445
photos
23
followers
28
following
92% complete
View this month »
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
Latest from all albums
985
986
987
338
988
989
339
990
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
2nd December 2025 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close